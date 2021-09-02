Partnership to Feature Indiana Artists Through Fieldhouse of the Future Renovations

KEY POINTS:

Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the Capital Improvement Board, and the Arts Council of Indianapolis are soliciting applications from artists across Indiana who are interested in having their artworks featured throughout the Fieldhouse

Art pieces will tell the story of the significant people, moments, and events that have made the Fieldhouse such a special and unique venue since it opened in 1999

September and October deadlines for artists to propose existing works for purchase or licensing and artists who want to be considered for commissioned works

Workshops in September will provide more information for those interested

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the Capital Improvement Board, and the Arts Council of Indianapolis are partnering to bring the Fieldhouse to life through the visual arts and have issued a call for Hoosier artists to create unique artwork to be displayed throughout the building. The effort is part of the Fieldhouse of the Future project, the ongoing three-phase, $360 million renovation delivering a "premium for all" experience to new generations of Fieldhouse guests.

"From the moment they walk in the door, the Fieldhouse of the Future is designed to give our guests an experience unlike any they've ever had in Indiana, and the contributions of our talented local artists will be a big part of that," said Rick Fuson, PS&E President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are fortunate to have a partner like the Arts Council of Indianapolis, whose expertise will be invaluable in making this a special artistic experience for so many."

A community asset and an iconic piece of the downtown skyline, the Fieldhouse has been the backdrop for countless moments so vivid in the memories of so many Hoosiers. The goal of the project is to recount those stories through art, and together the organizations have solicited designs for artwork that will line the Main Concourse, KeyBank, and Balcony levels as well as the Team Store.

Phase 2 of the Fieldhouse of the Future project will wrap up at the end of this year, with full completion of the entire renovation in Fall of 2022. The current phase includes upgrades to the Main Concourse and the Krieg DeVault levels, as well as improvements to the Entry Pavilion, new seats throughout the bowl, and an updated Team Store. When fully installed mid next year, the artwork collected through this partnership will represent an important design element to the overall renovation.

"Artists have the unique ability to bring spaces alive with stories that speak to our emotions and shape our experiences," said Julie Goodman, President & CEO of the Arts Council. "We are excited to partner with the Pacers and the Capital Improvement Board and build on the long history of collaboration between arts and sports in Indiana."

Key deadlines for participation in the program include:

Sept. 13 & Sept. 16: Workshops for artists who are interested in applying.

Sept. 26: Application deadline for artists interested in creating the Pacers Team Store mural.

Oct. 10: Application deadline for those looking to sell or license existing artwork.

Oct. 31: Application deadline for those looking to create new commissioned artwork.

More information on the workshops and application process can be found on the Arts Council's website or by contacting Julia Moore, Public Art Director for the Arts Council at jmoore@indyarts.org.

More information on the Fieldhouse of the Future project is available at www.pacers.com/fieldhouse-of-the-future.