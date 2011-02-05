Pacers Celebrate Black History Month

Feb. 4, 2011

INDIANAPOLIS – As part of Pacers Care, the Indiana Pacers will be hosting a number of events and programs in-game and in the community in celebration of Black History Month. Scheduled events include (but are subject to change):

Feb. 4 - Black History Month GiveawayThe first 6,000 fans to the Pacers’ game against Portland received a commemorative poster featuring African-American heroes and legends that have inspired, shaped and motivated our Indiana Pacers.

Feb. 10 - 100 Black Men Scholastic Basketball Program Awards CeremonyThe Pacers in conjunction with 100 Black Men Scholastic Basketball Program will host the 100 Black Men Scholastic Basketball Program Awards Ceremony in the Indiana University Health Entry Pavilion in Conseco Fieldhouse. Pacers player James Posey, Pacers Assistant Coach Walter McCarty and Pacers mascot Boomer will be on hand to congratulate the students and distribute medals and certificates to the top “point-earners” from area elementary schools.

Feb. 11 - Community Suite Night

As part of their monthly Community Suite Nights recognizing their outstanding community partners and non-profit organizations who make a difference in the community in which we live, the Pacers will host guests from 100 Black Men of Indianapolis, as well as members of the 1955-56 Crispus Attucks High School basketball team, which was the first all-black school in the nation to win a State Basketball Title.

Feb. 24 - Roy Hibbert School Visit Roy Hibbert will visit Francis Scott Key Elementary (IPS #103), where he will participate in arts and crafts with the first grade students and speak to the sixth grade students about discipline and the importance of an education.

Feb. 27 - Indiana Hero presentation At the Pacers game against Phoenix, the Pacers will recognize the Honorable Tanya Walton Pratt, who on Oct. 8, 2010 became Indiana’s first African-American federal judge serving the US District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. A long-time Marion Superior Court Judge, Walton-Pratt was nominated by President Obama to the judgeship and was confirmed by the US Senate in June, 2010. Born in Indianapolis, Pratt graduated from Cathedral High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Spellman College and a law degree from Howard University School of Law.

Feb. 27 – Free Book GiveawayAt the Pacers game against Phoenix, the Pacers will host a free book giveaway featuring children’s books penned by African-American authors, as well as autobiographical books about famous African-Americans. Books will be available outside Aisles 1 & 20 on the Main Concourse while supplies last.

All February home games - Black History Month vignettesAt all home games during the month of February, Pacers players and television personalities will share stories of influential African-Americans from the state of Indiana. These stories will be featured in-arena during games and on all Pacers radio broadcasts.