Goga Bitadze: "It's a Dream Come True Moment"
June 20, 2019 - Goga Bitadze reacts to being drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
2019 Draft Night
| 02:10
Kevin Pritchard on Bitadze, 2019 Draft Night
June 20, 2019 - Pacers President of Basketball Operations reflects on the 2019 NBA Draft, where the Pacers took center Goga Bitadze with the 18th overall pick.
| 15:24
Nate McMillan on Pacers Drafting Goga Bitadze
June 20, 2019 - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan speaks with the media after Indiana selected Georgian center Goga Bitadze with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
| 05:40
The Pacers Select Goga Bitadze
June 20, 2019 - The Pacers draft Goga Bitadze from Sagarejo, Georgia with the 18th pick in the first round.
| 00:00
Goga Shakes Hands with Silver
June 20, 2019 - Pacers center Goga Bitadze meets NBA commissioner Adam Silver on stage after hearing his name called as the 18th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
| 00:00
Goga Bitadze's ESPN Interview
June 20, 2019 - Goga Bitazde speaks to ESPN's Maria Taylor about his excitement to be drafted into the NBA and his Georgian heritage.
| 00:00
Pacers Trade Draft Rights to Brantley
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have traded the draft rights to Jarrell Brantley to the Utah Jazz in exchange for an unconditional second round draft pick in 2021, as well as cash considerations. Brantley was the 50th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
Earlier in the night, the Pacers selected Goga Bitadze with the 18th overall pick in the draft. The 6-11, 245-pound big man most recently played with KK Buducnost in the Euroleague, and previously spent time in both the Serbian League as well as the Adriatic League, where he was named the 2018-19 Adriatic League MVP and Best Young Player.
2019 Draft Night Press Conferences
Hear from Pacers executives and/or coaches after the Pacers make their picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.
