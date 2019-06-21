Pacers Trade Draft Rights to Brantley

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have traded the draft rights to Jarrell Brantley to the Utah Jazz in exchange for an unconditional second round draft pick in 2021, as well as cash considerations. Brantley was the 50th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Earlier in the night, the Pacers selected Goga Bitadze with the 18th overall pick in the draft. The 6-11, 245-pound big man most recently played with KK Buducnost in the Euroleague, and previously spent time in both the Serbian League as well as the Adriatic League, where he was named the 2018-19 Adriatic League MVP and Best Young Player.