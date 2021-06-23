Pacers to Pick 13th in 2021 NBA Draft

The Pacers officially know where they will pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Indiana did not move up in the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, so the Blue & Gold will own the 13th overall pick in the Draft, which is scheduled for July 29. The Pacers also own two second-round picks, the 54th and 60th overall selections.

Tuesday's lottery went as expected for the Pacers, who had a 92.9 percent chance of picking 13th entering the night and just a 4.7 percent chance of moving into the top four. This year's lottery telecast was held remotely and the Pacers were represented by the legendary Nancy Leonard, a former team executive and the wife of the late Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster Bobby "Slick" Leonard. Leonard participated in the lottery from her home.

This will be the highest the Pacers have picked in the Draft since 2011, when they selected Myles Turner with the 11th overall pick.

The Pacers have had the 13th pick three previous times in franchise history. They drafted Dudley Bradley 13th in 1979, took Dale Davis with the pick in 1991, and selected Tyler Hansbrough in the slot in 2009.

The Detroit Pistons secured the first overall pick in Tuesday's lottery. Houston will pick second, Cleveland third, and Toronto fourth.