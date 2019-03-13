Pacers Take the Win, Don't Apologize

You can always go one of two ways with games such as this one.

"A win is a win, so shut up."

Or.

"How could any self-respecting team with postseason ambitions only beat the woeful Knicks by five points on its home court?"

The Pacers are going for the rose-colored outlook as they fight amid strong headwinds to cling to homecourt advantage for the opening playoff round, no matter how many style points they might be lacking. Their 103-98 win over a 13-55 New York team at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday had its tense moments, but it will forever count as a victory that kept them tied with Philadelphia for third place in the Eastern Conference and two games ahead of fifth-place Boston.

They missed 10 consecutive field goal attempts and went scoreless for 5 minutes, 11 seconds to allow a lead that reached 16 points midway through the fourth quarter to shrivel to three in the final minute, but hung on to avoid what could have been regarded as the worst loss of the season.

It was a small accomplishment in many ways, but Nate McMillan didn't try to throw it back.

"We'll take that," he said. "A win is always great no matter how you get it. We missed some open shots in that fourth quarter, but we were able to get the stops we needed to win this game."

The Pacers had collapsed under the burden of competing against Milwaukee last Thursday and Philadelphia on Sunday, losing by 19 and 17 points, respectively. But while McMillan qualifies as a bold and demanding coach, a master of the one-game-at-a-time approach, he made it a point this time to accentuate the positive. Their upcoming journey, which brings eight consecutive games against winning teams, six of them on the road, will require his players to pack an ample supply of confidence and camaraderie to get through what likely will be some dark nights.



"When you have a big loss against Philly, sometimes the mood can be down because guys really wanted that game," said Darren Collison, who secured Tuesday's victory with a mid-range step-back jumper with 24.2 seconds left and two foul shots at 16.4 seconds. "I think Coach did a good job of making sure everybody was engaged for this game. We were ready to play from the jump. We had pep in our step."

Not as much as New York did, though. The Knicks, who lost their seventh consecutive game, led throughout most of the first quarter and by 10 with five minutes left in the second. Collison and Bojan Bogdanovic led a quarter-closing rally that gave the Pacers a three-point halftime lead, and they dominated the third period by scoring 30 points on 56 percent shooting.

They nearly lost it all, though, by trying to coast to the finish line. The Knicks got within four points with 41.8 seconds left, before Collison's step-back jumper, and got within three after Emmanual Mudiay's well-defended 3-pointer on their next possession.

On the radio, Hall of Fame coach Slick Leonard was uneasy with the situation.

"These are the kind of games, if you're not careful, they'll stab you right in the back," he said.

And it nearly happened. Wesley Matthews' inbound pass to Collison was nearly picked off, but Collison retrieved and drew the foul that set up his game-clinching foul shots.

It probably wasn't a good enough performance to beat any of the Pacers' next eight opponents, at least, and there's plenty going to worry McMillan if he's so inclined. The halfcourt offense still grinds its gears too often. Myles Turner hasn't had a good shooting performance since he returned from his two-game absence three weeks ago, hitting just 35 percent of his 85 field goal attempts. Tyreke Evans just missed his fifth game of the previous eight, this time for what was described by McMillan as personal reasons, and is likely to miss Thursday's game with Oklahoma City as well.

But in the wake of this desperately-needed victory, McMillan wasn't inclined to focus on problems. Not yet, anyway. Worry isn't going to beat anyone, especially the Murderer's Row that awaits his players.

"We played two really good teams in Philadelphia and Milwaukee," McMillan said. "We dropped those games and you're hearing all the comments from people about how we're playing. We know what the schedule is. We have to play solid basketball for 48 minutes and enjoy doing it and not put so much pressure on ourselves. We can't play all these games coming up (at once). Just focus on what we didn't do in our last game and try to do it better in the next game."

They'll need to.

