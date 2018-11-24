Pacers Still Seeking Ways to Free McDermott

Doug McDermott blames himself.

Thaddeus Young blames everyone else.

Nate McMillan blames Dale Ellis.

No, wait, check that. McMillan doesn't blame his former teammate in Seattle for the Pacers' inability to get McDermott free more often to do what he does best, which is shoot a basketball. If anything, he blames the fact NBA teams don't play like they did back in the day when guys like McMillan and guys like Ellis worked together to get the best shooters open for the best shots.

McMillan and Ellis entered the NBA together in the 1986-87 season – "long, long, long ago," McMillan says. Ellis was the sixth overall pick, a shooting guard out of Tennessee, while McMillan was the 30th overall pick, a point guard out of North Carolina State.

Back then, point guards ran the offense like a drop-back quarterback operating out of the pocket, sitting and waiting for a "receiver" to come open for a shot. Ellis was one of those guys, running off screens or getting out in transition to free himself from the defense. McMillan, meanwhile, was the classic pass-first quarterback for his era, as was Mark Jackson, who was the perfect point guard for Reggie Miller with the Pacers.

The expanded skill sets of today's players muddles the picture for today's shooters. Point guards shoot better than they once did and rarely hesitate to do so. The Pacers' point guard, Darren Collison, led the NBA in 3-point percentage last season, although he wasn't a high-volume shooter.

"These guys now are capable of scoring," said McMillan, who averaged just 1.1 3-point attempts per game over his 12-season NBA career. "If you're too late coming off (a screen), they're thinking, I can score myself. The game has changed, but we have to recognize who's out on the floor with us."

There are other complicating factors. Centers shoot better from the perimeter these days, too. Myles Turner, for example, hit 36 percent of his 3-point attempts last season. Most of them would prefer hanging out on the 3-point line to setting screens on the baseline for a shooter, the way Pacers big men once did it for Miller.

Bojan Bogdanovic, who plays ahead of McDermott at the "three" position, has complicated the scenario further by having a career season so far, thus limiting McDermott's playing time. He's averaging 16.7 minutes per game, fewest since his rookie season with Chicago in the 2014-15 season.

Still, the reality for McDermott is better than the general perception. He's actually attempting more 3-point shots on a per-minute basis than in any of his previous four seasons. He's also shooting better than many people realize - 38 percent from 3-point range despite a 1-of-9 slump over three recent home games against Miami, Atlanta, and Utah.

It's games such as Friday's 111-100 loss to San Antonio that amplify and perhaps distort perceptions. McDermott played 14 minutes and attempted just one shot, a 3-pointer, in a scoreless outing. Given that he was signed to a three-year contract over the summer specifically to improve the Pacers' 3-point attack, it appears as if things aren't going as planned.



That's particularly true weighed against how he finished last season when, over 26 games with Dallas, he hit 49 percent of his 3-point attempts. That experience seemed to provide a blueprint how to get the most out of McDermott, one that hasn't been followed.

But by whom?

"I put a lot of it on myself for not being aggressive enough," McDermott said following Saturday's practice at St. Vincent Center. "I think when I come into the game I have to be looking to hunt shots. I'm trying to do my role and get to the corner, but I think I can be more aggressive in certain areas. I have to be in constant communication with my big guys and ballhandlers to look for me. It'll come. I'm not worried about it. We're on Game 20. But I definitely need to be more aggressive."

Young deflects the blame.

"It's on us as a unit to get him more involved," Young said. "When he's out there on the court we have to realize he's out there on the court with us. He's only out there to help us. With him being a career 40 percent 3-point shooter, we're supposed to look for ways to get him involved in the offense."

McDermott is indeed a career 40 percent 3-point shooter - .402 to be exact. Ellis, regarded as one of the game's all-time great shooters over his 17 seasons, has a career 3-point percentage of .403. McMillan believes McDermott is better at putting the ball on the floor and getting to the basket than Ellis, which expands his scoring potential, but still needs more help from teammates to get shots.

He calls plays for McDermott in each game, but not all of them come off as hoped. San Antonio switched on screens, which denied him open shots. That can't be helped. What can help, though, is McDermott finding ways to get open, his teammates helping him get open and then finding him when he is open through the natural course of a game's events.

"In the flow of the game you have to know who (the shooters) are," McMillan said. "It's like playing with a Reggie Miller. The bigs should look to get him open, it doesn't have to be a set play.

"It's just a different game now. Doug's going to be OK. We're going to get him better opportunities."

McDermott isn't complaining. Nothing in his body language has reflected discontent with his role, either in games or at practice, nor have his spoken words revealed concern, even when viewed from between the lines. When the media was let into Saturday's practice, we was busy slapping hands with other white-shirted reserves, who had just won a scrimmage.

"Early in my career I would have hung my head and let it carry over into the next game, but in my fifth year I realize every game's different," McDermott said. "You've got a game coming the next day and things could change extremely quickly. That's why I continue to do my work every day, and it's going to pay off."

McDermott's "coach's son" outlook comes naturally. His father, Greg, is the head coach at Creighton University, and moonlights as Doug's private tutor. He watches all of the Pacers' games when possible and doesn't mind passing on advice. There isn't much Doug needs to be told, though.

"I like it when his season starts so he doesn't watch as much of me," McDermott said. "He critiques a lot of things. He's telling me the same thing coach McMillan is telling me: to be aggressive when I step out on the floor and let it fly."

