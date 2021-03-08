Pacers Sports & Entertainment Tips Off NBA FIT Week Presented by Ascension St. Vincent and Kroger

NBA FIT is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages physical and mental well-being for fans of all ages. NBA FIT Week engages players, partners and community organizations to highlight the importance of leading a healthy life through mind, body and spirit.

In partnership with community experts, the National Basketball Coaches Association, the NBA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association, and the NBA Physicians Association, NBA FIT provides diverse health and fitness information to children and their families through social media and interactive online content.

Since the beginning of the 2014-15 NBA Season, Kaiser Permanente has served as the Official Health Care partner of the NBA. As an official partner of NBA FIT, Kaiser Permanente provides health and wellness consulting with a focus on joint research initiatives, digital content, and year-round grassroots programs that aim to create safe spaces and build healthier communities.

In central Indiana the Indiana Pacers (NBA) and Indiana Fever (WNBA) have teamed up with Kroger & Ascension St. Vincent for a “Fit Like A Pro” program. Fit Like A Pro (FLAP) is more than having a healthy diet or improving physical fitness; it is also about fostering a healthy community.

With programs including Wellness Wednesdays, Fit Fridays, NBA/WNBA Fit Week and Healthy Minds and Healthy Lives, the teams are encouraging both youth and adults to stay active, eat healthy and play together by developing the knowledge, attitudes, and skills needed to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

In celebration of NBA Fit Week, the “Fit Like A Pro” program will activate throughout the month of March:

March 7 - April 17

Special Olympics Spring into Fitness Challenge presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment

The latest in an ongoing series of virtual events and at-home competitions, Special Olympics Indiana invites athletes and Unified partners from across the state to team up and take on the 2021 Spring into Fitness Challenge, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment. This competitive event is aimed toward promoting health and wellness through daily exercise and other activities, challenging participants to log as much exercise time as they can over the course of five weeks (March 7 – April 17). Custom event medals and other awards will be earned by those who reach certain milestones.

March 20

Sixth-Annual Circle City Donut Dash 5K to benefit Teachers Treasures

Members of the staff of Pacers Sports & Entertainment will participate in the sixth-annual Circle City Donut Cash 5K to benefit Teachers Treasures, a not-for-profit that obtains and distributes school supplies free to teachers of students in need.

Every day at public, private, charter and parochial schools located throughout Marion County, children of all ages attend class without the most-basic supplies they need to get a good education. Dedicated teachers are often willing to pay for these much-needed supplies out of their own pockets to make sure the kids in their classrooms have the necessary tools to learn. On average, teachers spend $800-$1200 a year on school supplies for their students.

March 22 - April 21

30-Day Challenge

The Pacers, Fever, Kroger & Ascension St. Vincent invite all to take the 30-Day Challenge. The 30-Day Challenge includes youth and adult posters and challenge logs and workout plans to provide healthy tips and exercises one can do at home with little to no equipment.

March 21 - 27

Wellness Week

As an expansion of the Pacers’ monthly Wellness Wednesdays program, follow @PacersSportsENT for daily wellness tips including Fitness and Nutrition videos, recipes, Mental Fitness exercises and more.