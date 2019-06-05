Pacers Sports & Entertainment Recognized with United Way of Central Indiana's Highest Honor, the Spirit United Award

INDIANAPOLIS - United Way of Central Indiana hosted its Annual Meeting at the Indiana Roof Ballroom on June 5, 2019, where supporters and contributors were recognized with individual and company awards in front of a crowd of nearly 1,000 people. Pacers Sports & Entertainment was one of three companies that received the nonprofit's most prestigious honor — the Spirit United Award — for exceptional volunteer and financial support in the community.

The other 2019 Spirit United Award Winners include J.C. Hart Company, Inc. and Krieg DeVault LLP.

"On behalf of our entire organization at Pacers Sports & Entertainment, we greatly appreciate the United Way of Central Indiana and the incredible work they do every day to improve the lives of Hoosiers," commented Rick Fuson, President and COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "We are extremely honored to receive the Spirit United Award as we share the United Way's imperative to serve our local communities – making our city and state a great place to live, work and play."

Spirit United is the most esteemed corporate award, celebrating companies that have consistently supported and generously donated to United Way. Company is honored to receive the award alongside two other distinguished Central Indiana businesses.