Pacers Sports & Entertainment Promotes Three to EVP

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment Monday announced three promotions in its executive team and the addition of four vice presidents.

Promoted:

Frank Pulice, who has been with PS&E for nine years, to Executive Vice President, Legal Counsel. Pulice has played a key role in both counsel and strategy during a time of rapid business growth and increasing legal complexity.

Mel Raines, in her fifth year with PS&E, to Executive Vice President for Corporate Communications, Community Engagement and Facility Operations. In addition to her duties, Raines also is overseeing the Fieldhouse of the Future project and is president of the host committee for NBA All-Star 2021.

Todd Taylor, who joined PS&E nine years ago, to Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. In addition to leading sales and marketing efforts for the Pacers and Indiana Fever, Taylor oversees business operations for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the PS&E Broadcasting Group and Pacers Gaming.

PS&E also announced four Vice President additions to its leadership team.

They include:

Kate Denton, Vice President of Marketing and Brand.

Danny Lopez, Vice President of External Relations and Corporate Communications.

Jill Marchick, Vice President of Customer Insight and Engagement.

Corey Wilson, Vice President of Community Engagement.

Denton's career spans more than 15 years and includes a variety of marketing and executive roles in the consumer goods and music industries. Most recently she served as a member of the executive committee and lead of the wholesale marketing team for Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a leading multi-state operator in the cannabis space. Her responsibilities included brand strategy, as well as overseeing the brand equity, creative, insights and strategy, field marketing and social marketing teams.

Denton began her career in consumer-packaged goods and worked at major companies such as Pepsico and Kraft Foods where she was responsible for breathing new life into trusted brands such as Gatorade and Cool Whip.

Denton also spent four years as the senior vice president of seventeenfifty, an internal creative lab at Capitol Music Group, where she was recognized as the 40 under 40 in Music by Billboard Magazine. She holds an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor's from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Left: Kate Denton, Right: Danny Lopez (Credit: Pacers Sports & Entertainment)

Lopez most recently served as chief of staff and senior vice president for national engagement at Strada Education Network. He has more than 15 years of experience in multilingual communications, management, policy development, and advocacy in the private and public sectors. Previously, he served as deputy chief of staff to Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and state director to Indiana Senator Dan Coats, and he held various senior-level roles in the administrations of Governors Mitch Daniels and Mike Pence.

Lopez has served the Indianapolis community in numerous board and volunteer roles and has received several awards, including the Sagamore of the Wabash. Lopez received his bachelor's degree from Florida International University and master's in sport administration, marketing and promotions from Georgia State University.

Prior to joining PS&E, Marchick led consumer insights at Aramark where she identified consumers' preferences, thought processes and behaviors for clients and internal teams in order to increase engagement and sales.

Before joining Aramark, Marchick spent more than 10 years with global responsibilities at The Hershey Company and Starbucks, directing a variety of research efforts in Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Prior to that experience, she worked for Nestlé and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group in their insights groups. She also worked in Marketing at the McDonald's Corporation and has directed kids' brand consumer research for Kellogg's and Mattel.

Originally from Northern California, Marchick received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California, San Diego.

Left: Jill Marchick, Right: Corey Wilson (Credit: Pacers Sports & Entertainment)

Wilson is an Indianapolis native who has spent his career working in various professional, governmental and civic/volunteer roles. He comes to PS&E after six years at the University of Indianapolis where he was Vice President of the Sease Institute, Special Advisor to the President for External Affairs and directed UIndy's Professional Edge Center. Prior to his time at UIndy, Wilson spent eight years at the Indianapolis Airport Authority and also worked in the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Wilson has extensive community involvement and recognitions include a Sagamore of the Wabash Award. Wilson received his bachelor's degree from Indiana State University and his MBA from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management.

