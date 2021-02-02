Pacers Sports & Entertainment Partnerships and Activities Encourage Hoosiers to Dream Big for Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment today announced the continuation of Dream Big, a series of service and learning opportunities for Black History Month aimed at inspiring community action even beyond February's 28 days. Activities during February align to PS&E's Social Justice Agenda and include a day of service in support of local educators, a symposium for youth coaches changing lives through sports, and an effort to increase awareness of Indianapolis' special connection to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.

"The effort and investment needed to assist our vulnerable neighbors and help build our communit y must go well beyond 28 days," said Rick Fuson PS&E President & CEO. "Together, we must dream bigger and change the way we learn, grow, invest, and lead if we are going to make lasting change. I am encouraged that the action we began in June of last year continues during Black History Month and inspires ongoing year-round solutions."

Dream Big activities and campaigns will include:

• The Beloved Community Partnership with the Kennedy-King Memorial Initiative: PS&E will engage in a month-long campaign to raise awareness about the Kennedy-King Memorial Initiative, which commemorates the powerful message of hope and unity Robert F. Kennedy delivered in Indianapolis just hours after learning about the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Kennedy's speech is widely credited for being instrumental in helping to maintain peace and calm tensions in America's cities that evening and is recognized as one of the great speeches in American history.

• Black History Month Coaches Symposium and Skills Clinic: PS&E will conduct the Black History Month Coaches Symposium on February 23, 2021, from 6:30pm-8pm. The symposium will include a panel discussion on the power of sports to create community-level change and will feature Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren, Fever head coach Marianne Stanley, Pacers color analyst and Indiana basketball great Quinn Buckner, and more. Immediately following, Pacers pre-game and post-game analyst and former NBA player Eddie Gill will conduct a virtual skills clinic for youth coaches around the state. The Coaches Symposium is open to the public, and more information will be available on the teams' social media channels and websites.

• PS&E-Teachers' Treasures Day of Service: PS&E staff will support of Teacher's Treasures, an Indianapolis organization dedicated to providing teachers in local schools the resources they need for their students and classrooms, in a day of service. Staff and partners will stock shelves, sort backpacks, prepare hygiene kits for students, and collect donations for this important community-based nonprofit.

For more information on Dream Big activities and PS&E’s other community engagement efforts, click here.