Pacers Sports & Entertainment Names 2021 NBA All-Star Staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) today announced Dianna Boyce has been named Vice President, 2021 NBA All-Star, Inc. and Mariah Bird has been named Manager of Event Activations and Venues as plans begin to ramp up for the February 2021 weekend.

Boyce most recently served as Senior Director, Corporate Communications at The Finish Line, Inc. and began her NBA All-Star duties last week. She will strategically lead the planning and implementation for marketing and communications as well as coordinate the operations, host committee and legacy components.

"Dianna has a proven track record in sports management and implementation including serving as a senior member of the staff for the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee," said Mel Raines, Senior Vice President, PS&E and President, 2021 NBA All-Star, Inc. "She brings a wealth of experience with organizing multiple facets of major projects as well as engaging and activating community involvement. I am confident she will work with our Host Committee to deliver the most successful All-Star event in NBA history."

"Alongside our 2021 NBA All-Star Co-Chairs, Board of Directors and Pacers Sports & Entertainment staff, I am thrilled to take part in developing and implementing plans for 2021 NBA All-Star," said Boyce. "With an international stage during that 2021 February weekend, our city and state will once again share our greatest strengths with visitors, the NBA and our local communities. It's an honor – and humbling – to be part of an event that will impact and engage communities throughout Indiana for generations to come."

Most recently as Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Finish Line, she served on the senior leadership team managing and directing strategic communication initiatives, media relations and public relations for employees, shareholders and the public. Prior to Finish Line and Super Bowl XLVI, Boyce served in various roles including Lumina Foundation, Southwest Gas Corporation and Methodist Hospital (currently IU Health). She also served the community in several roles with Mayor Stephen Goldsmith. Her community involvement includes serving on the Indianapolis Zoobilation committee and several committees with Indiana Sports Corporation.

Boyce is a native of Indianapolis and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from DePauw University and her Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University. She and her husband live in Zionsville and have two daughters.

Bird most recently served as Event Coordinator and Special Projects for PS&E. In her new role, she will coordinate downtown and ancillary activations, including Georgia Street and the Nothing But Knit program announced earlier this year. She will also work closely with the All-Star local organizing committee, the control center and the fan hotline.

She graduated with honors from Indiana University Bloomington with a Bachelor of Science and Recreation degree in Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management. During college, Bird served as an intern with PS&E. After graduation, she obtained her real estate license and then joined PS&E in 2014 as an Event Coordinator.

"For the last four years, Mariah has seamlessly organized and implemented major events in and around the Fieldhouse," added Raines. "With 20 months until NBA All-Star weekend, we are excited to get our team in place and put the wheels in motion to create an epic event for all to enjoy."