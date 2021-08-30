Pacers Sports & Entertainment Launches Effort to Expand Supplier Diversity

INDIANAPOLIS - Diverse business owners now have a streamlined way to engage with Pacers Sports & Entertainment through a new supplier diversity portal that is part of the company’s push to create opportunities for traditionally disenfranchised vendors.

Minority-, women-, LGBTQIA+-, Veteran-, and Disability-owned businesses, known as XBEs, can register to learn about opportunities to contract with PS&E, stay up to date about vendor fairs and other programs, and engage with the organization’s procurement staff specifically focused on increasing supplier diversity. The effort is one of the strategic objectives laid out by PS&E’s Inclusive Excellence Action Committee (IEAC) last July, an employee-led working group that guides the company’s DEI initiatives, and aligns to the five-pillar Social Justice Agenda it established.

"Diversifying our vendor partnerships makes our company stronger and represents important investments in the businesses that support neighborhoods across our city and state," said Rick Fuson, PS&E President and Chief Operating Officer. "This new portal gives us a more intentional way to ensure we are increasing our supplier diversity, a great step in our continual process of becoming a more equitable organization."

The goal of developing a world-class supplier diversity program was one of the very first identified by the IEAC, which has included the hiring of purchasing staff with an expertise in implementing such programs and new policies to ensure more diverse vendor participation across the organization. Daune Conwell, PS&E's Senior Procurement Director, was brought in to lead the effort and help XBEs navigate how to do business with the company. She is the first in this newly-created role.

"For many XBEs, the process of competing for work with a company like PS&E can be daunting and difficult to navigate," said Conwell. "Meeting meaningful supplier diversity goals requires cultivating relationships and communicating continually, and this new tool gives us a more effective way to engage with a broader group of business owners."

In addition to supplier diversity, other PS&E objectives include committing more than half of all PS&E charitable resources to organizations striving for social justice and delivering diversity, equity, and inclusion training for all employees.

For a detailed look at PS&E's social justice efforts and the work of the IEAC, please visit bankerslifefieldhouse.com/socialjustice.