Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Ascension St. Vincent and Kroger Team up to Present the 30-Day Wellness Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS – Encouraging their fans to stay safe and stay strong through these unprecedented times, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the Pacers and the Fever have teamed with Ascension St. Vincent and Kroger to set up a 30-Day Wellness Challenge for children and adults. The Challenge is set to start on Monday, April 20. For more information on The Challenge, fans can visit Pacers.com or follow @PacersSportsEnt on social media.

The goal of the Challenge is to engage fans and the community in mental and physical wellness activities, learning opportunities, and fun with Pacers and Fever players and personalities who will encourage fans and assist in promoting the challenge over the next 30 days. Fans should tag @PacersSportsEnt with each challenge post.

E-Learning Mondays in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education

E-Learning Monday challenges will be all about literacy and the power of reading, support and appreciation for Indiana's teachers, and writing activities for fans of all ages.

#INthistogether Tuesdays presented by Damar

#INthistogether Tuesday challenges will involve messages of thanks to healthcare personnel, emergency personnel and first-line workers through a variety of fun outdoor activities fans can complete while observing proper social distancing.

Wellness Wednesdays presented by Kroger & Ascension St. Vincent

Helping fans stay mentally and physically fit will be the focus on Wellness Wednesday challenges, including conditioning exercises, fun basketball drills and tips and strategies for coping with mental stress and fatigue.

Throwback Thursday

Every Pacers and Fever fan has his or her own special memories, favorites players and where we you when moments, and every Throwback Thursday will be your opportunity to share that with us.

Jr. Pacers/Jr. Fever Friday presented by Ascension St. Vincent

From virtual games of P-A-C-E-R-S or F-E-V-E-R to fund activities with the Jr. Pacers and Jr. Fever, Friday challenges will give fans of all ages an excuse to get out, enjoy some sunshine and work on their game.