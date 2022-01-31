Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Marcus Graham Project Partner to Bring Industry Experience to Inaugural Class of Young Professionals

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Marcus Graham Project (MGP) announced today the 24 participants who will make up the inaugural class of a four-day immersive experience for young professionals, which tips off Tuesday, February 1. The partnership is designed to provide a week of mentorship, networking, and project-based learning in the sports and entertainment industry.

"These exceptional young leaders will have an exciting experience with us this week, but the wonderful thing about this partnership is that we will learn just as much from them,” said PS&E CEO Rick Fuson. “The Marcus Graham Project is a powerful way to bring diverse voices to the table in a dynamic industry that is rapidly evolving.”

The participants will spend the week meeting with PS&E executives and working collaboratively to develop solutions in the areas of fan engagement, marketing, and more. Projects will then be presented to a guest judge panel at week’s end.

The inaugural PS&E-Marcus Graham Project class:

Waleed Al-Hamed - College Football Playoff (Indianapolis Host Committee)

Luke Allen - Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Evan Anderson - Capital Group

Hannah Rose Baer - Regal Village Park 17

Wendell Brown - 120Water

Danielle Davenport - Nexstar Media Group

Ozie Davis IV - Cincinnati Sports Club

Trinity Elliott - FedEx Express

Benjamin Falker - Eli Lilly and Company

Tony Hart - United Way of Central Indiana

Brittany Harvey - Tugento

Kshaunish Kapoor - Rario

Carissa Larry - Next Generation Sports Initiative

Landon McClure - University of North Carolina - Wilmington

Sarah Grace Meredith - Blue River Community Foundation

Emi Miyao - RYOEI USA Inc.

Geniya Petty - Indiana University

Josue Petion - State University of New York - Fredonia

Ariel A. Relf - The Exchange at the Indianapolis Urban League

Adam Ripberger - Reid Health

Steven Russell - Beau Junc

Jose Torres Soldevila - Tennessee State University

Joseph Willis - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Stephanie Wright - Indiana University Athletics

About the Marcus Graham Project

The Marcus Graham Project (MGP) is a network with the intent strategically focused on building the next generation of leadership in the advertising & marketing industry through mentorship & career development. The MGP’s iCR8™ programs are designed to provide diverse aspirants in the field of marketing and media, including advertising, PR & social media with the exposure and experience necessary to solidify careers within the industry. Since founding in 2005, MGP has impacted more than 2,500 members and alumni internationally.

MGP was among the very first grantees to receive support in 2020 from the NBA Foundation, the organization created through $10 million commitments from each of the NBA’s thirty owners to drive economic empowerment in Black communities through employment and career advancement.