Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Levy Unveil Culinary Offerings and KeyBank Guest Chef Program Participants for Upcoming Season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Executives from Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Levy rolled out exciting new food offerings and the KeyBank Guest Chef Program at a press event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday morning.

The KeyBank Guest Chef Program builds upon the successful initiative tipped off during the 2021-22 season, showcasing 10 local culinary entrepreneurs from around the city during Pacers home games and other events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mambos Cheesesteak Grill joins Taste of Innova Wings & Greens as the second KeyBank Guest Chef program participant to earn a permanent spot at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Two additional new local food offerings are coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse: JohnTom's Barbecue Sauce, which will be used throughout the building, and Tea’s Me Café, which is owned by Indiana Fever legend and Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings.





INDIANAPOLIS – Fans visiting Gainbridge Fieldhouse for events or during the Pacers’ 2023-24 season will enjoy exciting new offerings to go along with their favorites at concessions throughout the venue, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Levy Restaurants announced today.

Fieldhouse Food Co., a partnership between the two organizations, unveiled food items for the upcoming Pacers season at a Monday morning press event, also highlighting the KeyBank Guest Chef Program and several new opportunities for minority culinary entrepreneurs from across Indianapolis to sell to fans inside the venue. Through the partnership with KeyBank, PS&E and KeyBank work towards their common goal of investing in the Indianapolis community and investing in minority-owned small businesses.

“Food is an important part of the fan experience, and it is also an avenue through which we can showcase our city’s great culinary talent and support diverse small local businesses,” said Mel Raines, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO. “Fans are really going to enjoy both our standard fare as well as the unique offerings of our local guest chefs.”

This year’s program, which tipped off during the 2021-22 season, will showcase ten local guest chefs. They will prepare their signature dishes for sale at The Kitchen concession stand located on the Main Concourse by Section 17, and once again a portion of the proceeds will be given to local nonprofits by Levy.

“KeyBank is so excited to support the Guest Chef program and the local restaurateurs participating,” said Juan Gonzalez, KeyBank’s Central Indiana Market President. “This program is a shining example of our commitment to cultivate diversity, equity and inclusion within the communities we serve. At Key, we believe small businesses are the heart of thriving communities and as a relationship bank, we want to champion their success at every opportunity. I look forward to the participating chefs sharing their food, culture, and values with Pacers fans.”

Additionally, two past KeyBank Guest Chef Program participants will have permanent locations at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mambos Cheesesteak Grill and Chef Carla McDaniels, a participant last season, joins fan favorite Taste of Innova Wings & Greens as a full-time fixture in the building.

“We sometimes overlook the incredible food talent we have in our city and state, and both Mambos Cheesesteak Grill and Taste of Innova Wings & Greens are terrific examples of the importance of showing off that talent through efforts like the KeyBank Guest Chef Program,” said Chef Chris Albano, Executive Chef in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Finally, two local XBEs will have their offerings used throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse to the delight of fans. JohnTom's Barbecue Sauce, owned by local entrepreneurs Lathay Pegues and Rodney Robinson, and Tea’s Me Café, owned by Indiana Fever legend and Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, have found a permanent home through Fieldhouse Food Co.

The following chefs were selected to participate in the 2023-24 KeyBank Guest Chef Program

Chef Michael McFarland - Smokin’ Barrel Barbeque

Chef Myka Gurvitz - Eve's Garden Deli

Chef Brittany Moore – Krabhead

Chef Karyn Lander - Purely Joy LLC

Chef Ron Gilmore - 1313 Eatery

Chef Eric Bankhead Jr – CookedByEj

Chef Aries Crowell - The Zodiac Chef

Chef Ego - Kitchen Ego Catering

Chef Turon Cummings - Soul Kantina