Pacers Sign Torrey Craig

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have signed free agent forward Torrey Craig. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Torrey is known for toughness, defense and being a great team guy," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "As a player who went undrafted, Torrey got to where he is through hard work and perseverance. He will be a great addition to our depth and our emphasis on defense."

After he originally went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft out of the University of South Carolina Upstate, Craig played three seasons professionally in Australia and New Zealand before he earned a spot on the Denver Nuggets' roster for the 2017-18 season. Craig played three seasons for the Nuggets (2017-20) before splitting the 2020-21 regular season with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Craig has played in the postseason in each of the last three seasons, including the 2021 playoffs in which he helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.