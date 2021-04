INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday that they have signed forward Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract.

A 6-7 forward in his second professional season out of Syracuse University, Brissett recently completed the 2021 G League season as a member of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ affiliate in the NBA G League. Brissett appeared in 19 games for the Toronto Raptors during his rookie season in 2019-20.