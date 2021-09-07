Pacers Sign Nate Hinton

The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have signed guard Nate Hinton to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Hinton most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way contract, where he spent time with both the Long Island Nets and the Santa Cruz Warriors. Prior to that, he played collegiately at the University of Houston where he was named to the Second Team All-AAC in 2020; and to the AAC All-Rookie Team in 2019.