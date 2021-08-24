Pacers Sign Jarreau to Two-Way Contract

The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have signed guard DeJon Jarreau to a two-way contract. In a corresponding move, the Pacers waived center Amida Brimah.

Jarreau played three seasons at the University of Houston after he began his collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts. During his senior season in 2020-21, Jarreau earned honors as the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He was named the 2021 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player and helped lead Houston to the Final Four in Indianapolis.