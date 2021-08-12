Celeste Ballou - Pacers.com
Pacers Sign Isaiah Jackson
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed Isaiah Jackson to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.
Selected 22nd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pacers acquired Jackson from the Lakers as part of a five-team trade. The 6-10 forward completed one season at the University of Kentucky and was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Freshman and Defensive Teams.
