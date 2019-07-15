Pacers Sign Goga Bitadze

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed center Goga Bitadze to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

The Pacers selected Bitadze with the 18th pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. The 6-11, 245-pound center most recently played with KK Buducnost and earned the Euroleague Rising Star Award for the 2018-19 season after averaging 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He previously spent time in both the Serbian League as well as the Adriatic League, where he was named the 2018-19 Adriatic League MVP and Best Young Player.