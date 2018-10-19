NBAE/Getty Images

Pacers Sign Davon Reed

Posted: Oct 19, 2018

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have signed Davon Reed to a two-way contract.

Reed, a 6-5, 208-pound guard, played 21 games for the Phoenix Suns during the 2017-18 season. In those 21 games he averaged 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Reed also spent time with the Suns G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns, during the 2017-18 season. In his 12 games in the G League, he averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Reed played collegiately at University of Miami and was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the second round (32nd overall pick) of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Pacers also announced they have waived C.J. Wilcox.

Draft Workouts: Davon Reed

May 22, 2017 - Miami guard Davon Reed talked to Pacers.com's Wheat Hotchkiss about his pre-draft workout on Monday.

Davon Reed Interviews

Draft Workouts: Davon Reed
Draft Workouts: Davon Reed

May 22, 2017 - Miami guard Davon Reed talked to Pacers.com's Wheat Hotchkiss about his pre-draft workout on Monday.
May 22, 2017  |  01:47
Draft Workouts: Davon Reed (Second Workout)
Draft Workouts: Davon Reed (Second Workout)

June 5, 2017 - Miami guard Davon Reed spoke to Pacers.com following his second pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers.
Jun 5, 2017  |  01:32
