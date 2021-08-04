Pacers Sign Chris Duarte

The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed Chris Duarte to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

The Pacers selected Duarte with the 13th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Duarte played collegiately at Northwest Florida State and Oregon. During his final season at Oregon, he was the recipient of the 2021 Jerry West Award as the top shooting guard in men’s college basketball; and was recognized as the AP Pac-12 Player of the Year and an AP Third Team All-American.