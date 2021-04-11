Oshae Brissett on Signing with Pacers

April 2, 2021 - Oshae Brissett talks about signing a 10-day contract with the Pacers after a strong showing in the G League with the Mad Ants, his relationship with Nate Bjorkgren, and his mindset joining the team midseason.

Apr 2, 2021  |  03:02

Pacers Sign Brissett to Second 10-Day Contract

Posted: Apr 11, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have signed forward Oshae Brissett to a second 10-day contract.

A 6-7 forward in his second professional season out of Syracuse University, Brissett was signed to a 10-day contract on April 1 and has appeared in two games for the Pacers.

