Pacers Show What They Can Be

This was a glimpse into the Pacers' future. The idealistic version of it, anyway. The version that raises eyebrows around the league and optimism around Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

It's the one in which Victor Oladipo is healthy and playing, yet the offense remains balanced. The one in which Thaddeus Young is defending the bejeezus out of the other team's star player, with plenty of help from his teammates. The one in which Myles Turner is playing with aggression and confidence.

It's important to contain the reaction to their wire-to-wire 113-97 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday because one-of-82 and all that, but the manner in which the Pacers dominated the second-best team in the Eastern Conference shouldn't be cast aside as some sort of freak occurrence. It was too thorough for that.

They defended, holding the NBA's highest-scoring team 22 points below its average. They rebounded, grabbing 12 more rebounds than the NBA's best rebounding team. They shared the ball, compiling 31 assists on 43 made field goals. And they shot reasonably well, hitting 40 percent of their 3-pointers and 75 percent of their free throws.

"If we can continue to do that for the remainder of the season it's going to be very, very hard to beat us," Young said.

That might be an unfair expectation, but the Pacers at least showed what they're capable of when healthy, plugged in and in sync. Oladipo returned after missing the previous 11 games and all but 4 1/2 minutes of the 12th and fit seamlessly into an offense that had become more democratic in his absence. The Pacers have now placed at least six players in double figures in each of the previous four games.

Oladipo was supposed to be on a minutes restriction, but played 29 minutes and 9 seconds, just three minutes less than his season average. He took just 11 shots, hitting five, grabbed 10 rebounds, and passed out six assists. But he showed much of the raw athleticism that sets him apart, such as when he accelerated for a layup that gave the Pacers a 75-59 lead in the third quarter.

Coach Nate McMillan called his All-Star's comeback approach "perfect."

He'll surely take a greater role in the offense as he regains his conditioning, but it was a significant departure for a player who was taking more than twice as many shots as any of his teammates before his knee injury. The Pacers are now 27-3 since he joined them last season when he takes 15 or fewer field goal attempts, a record too extreme to be a fluke.



He didn't even attempt a shot until more than four minutes had passed, and then hit a 3-pointer from the right corner. He didn't take another shot until 7.1 seconds were left in the half. He became more involved in the second half, but never at the expense of his teammates.

"He realized he doesn't have to do a lot, (after) watching us and seeing so many guys contribute," Darren Collison said. "Some games he's going to have to be more aggressive, some games he's not. But I think he realized he doesn't have to come into the game being ultra-aggressive, because he has some weapons on this team."

"We need Vic to be Vic," Myles Turner added. "We don't want him to shy away from what's gotten him to where he is now, but at the same time he sees that he doesn't have to do it all himself."

Oladipo said he was merely reading the defense and reacting accordingly.

"My teammates were open," he said. "I just picked my spots. Just let the game come back to me. Especially the first game back after three weeks, you don't want to go out there and do too much."

If Oladipo played a restrained game, Young was unleashed. He scored a season-high 23 points on 14 field goal attempts, grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, picked off a game-high five steals, and had four assists.

That was just the half of it, though. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who entered the game averaging 26.5 points, finished with a season-low 12 points. He had sat out Milwaukee's previous game two nights earlier with a sore neck, but didn't appear limited and didn't receive any excuses from his coach.

"They were very good defensively on Giannis; they were very good on everybody," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Young gets most of the credit for that by staying in front of the 6-11 Antetokounmpo and preventing drives to the basket, but it was as much a team effort on defense as on offense. Whenever Antetokounmpo did get into the foul lane, he was immediately surrounded by one or two other Pacers. He wouldn't have even reached double figures if not for the freak occurrence of a 12 percent 3-point shooter hitting one in the fourth quarter.

It was a drastic departure from what happened on Oct. 19, when Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against the Pacers in Milwaukee.

"I don't think I played with a lot of energy in that first game," Young said. "He was able to get to wherever he wanted to get to. He didn't see my body as much. Tonight, I wanted to impose my will on the game as far as being aggressive on the defensive end and just make sure I made him work on both sides of the basketball."

A case could be made for this being Young's best game with the Pacers, perhaps even in a career that spans 12 seasons. Young wasn't interested in searching his memory bank for comparisons, however.

"I really don't care," he said. "I've never been one to care about stats. Am I overly excited now? No. We have another game coming up. We have to play the Sixers (on Friday)."

Which is a good point. The Pacers, as good as they looked on Wednesday, have yet to establish themselves as an elite team in the East. They are 4-5 against teams that currently have a winning record, with one of the losses coming to Philadelphia at The Fieldhouse on Nov. 7. They were a different team then, however. Oladipo, trying to will his team to victory, took 30 shots in that game. He scored 36 points, but the Pacers had just three players finish in double figures and collected just 19 assists.

They're a different team now, and hope to become even more different.

"We have to continue to build off of this now that we have all of our guys healthy," McMillan said.

