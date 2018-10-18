Pacers Score Best Opener TV Rating in 13 Years

Last night's game was the highest-rated Pacers season or home opener since 2005.

The Pacers' 111-83 win over Memphis averaged a 5.4 household rating/54,000 households on FOX Sports Indiana in the Indianapolis market, according to Nielsen Media Research, up 44 percent from last year's opener vs. Brooklyn (3.8).

The Pacers game peaked at a 6.3 rating from 9 to 9:30 p.m., during which time it was the highest-rated program in Indianapolis.

Last season, viewership for Pacers telecasts on FOX Sports Indiana increased 18 percent from 2016-17.