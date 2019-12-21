Pacers' Reserves Benefit From Bloodlines

Coaches' sons tend to play a different version of basketball. They have no choice but to learn the fundamentals, both physical and strategic, they grow up hearing constant critiques of their performance over the kitchen table and they have the greatest asset of all to improve: keys to the gym.

The Pacers have three such players in their second unit and two more who indirectly qualify. This team, in fact, has more influence from coaching fathers than any in franchise history and it shows in the recent play of their bench unit.

Doug McDermott's father, Greg, is in his 10th season as the coach at Creighton, where Doug became an All-American. He's closing in on 500 career victories.

T.J. McConnell's father, Tim, has already sped past 500, faster than any high school coach in Pennsylvania has done it. He coached the Chartiers Valley team featuring T.J. to a runner-up finish in the state tournament and coached the girls team featuring his daughter, Megan, to an undefeated season and state title last season. He's hoping for a repeat in this her senior season.

TJ Leaf's father, Brad, an Indianapolis native, is the longtime coach at Foothills Christian High School outside of San Diego. And don't forget the Holiday brothers, Justin and Aaron, whose mother coached the Campbell Hall High School team on which their sister, Lauren, was a standout player.

It's difficult to find coaches' sons from other teams in franchise history. Kyle Macy's father coached him at Peru High School, and that might be it.

Although Leaf's playing time has been minimal, it could be argued the other four are having their best NBA seasons. It might be more difficult to make that case for Justin Holiday, whose scoring average has dropped from the past two seasons, but his shooting percentages are improved.

The shared backdrop of their careers seems to be a crucial element in the Pacers' improved bench play. It's difficult to analyze the unit statistically given all the injuries that have elevated intended reserves into the starting lineup at various points and the fact coach Nate McMillan usually goes with a nine-man rotation that limits total bench minutes.

More and more, though, it passes the eye test by lighting a spark for a team on which the starters tend to be slow out of the gate, particularly on defense.

Friday's 119-105 victory over Sacramento offered the perfect summation. With Aaron Holiday filling in as a starter because of Jeremy Lamb's strained groin, the other three coaches' kids made major contributions off the bench. McConnell scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting and passed out eight assists, McDermott had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including three 3-pointers and added six rebounds. Justin Holiday scored eight points with three rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

The three of them also combined for just two turnovers (both from McConnell) in more than 67 total minutes.

The greatest connection among the reserves is between McDermott and McConnell, which only figures. McDermott is the Pacers' best player at moving without the ball while McConnell is the best at moving with the ball. No wonder they hook up now and then. One could argue Domantas Sabonis should be considered part of the second unit, as he usually is the first starter to be subbed out and returns to play with the four reserves off the bench. One also could argue he's nearly a coach's son, growing up with a father who is regarded as one of the game's greatest centers, and probably the greatest passing center.

Their impact was evident early against the Kings. McConnell scored the Pacers' final eight points of the first quarter, hitting all four shot attempts. The second period opened with McConnell feeding Sabonis in the middle of Sacrament's zone, taking a return pass out front and hitting Justin Holiday for an uncontested dunk. McDermott ran off a screen from Sabonis and hit a 3-pointer off McConnell's feed on the next possession. McDermott scored on a driving layup after dribbling off Sabonis' screen on the next possession.

Justin Holiday's 3-pointer off McConnell's assist later opened a four-point lead. McDermott added a 3-pointer moments later off Sabonis' feed and Sabonis followed with a driving dunk on a pick-and-roll pass from McDermott.

Bottom line: the ball moves when the second unit is playing, often better than with the starters.

That benefits nobody more than McDermott, whose 9.5 scoring average is the best of his career, as is his .469 3-point percentage, which is third-best in the NBA. The only similar stretch of play for him in his career was the 26-game closing stretch of the 2017-18 season he played in Dallas, when he hit 49.4 percent of his 3-point attempts and averaged nine points.

Now, as then, he's getting the ball in position to score. He gives much of the credit for that to McConnell's knack for stirring up the halfcourt offense and finding open teammates.

"We've been around a lot of basketball," McDermott said. "He's sending me (video) clips on off days, like of certain shooters he's played with. That stuff goes a long way for me, just having the confidence from him. We're constantly talking about ways we can get shots and help each other. Sometimes we run in to each other out there because we both move so much, but that's a good problem to have."

McConnell usually shrugs off praise for his offensive acumen by claiming he's just "letting the game come to me." But he an instigator of movement, and McDermott is the one most often moving.

"The chemistry between me and Doug is getting better by the game," McConnell said. "I just always tell him to keep moving and I'm going to find him. He has such a special ability to shoot the basketball.

"Anytime me or anyone on the floor can get him the ball we'd like to, because he can change the game."

McConnell flourishes in the halfcourt off because he gets the ball upcourt quickly, often before the defense can set up. He plays in constant attack mode, keeping his dribble alive and often examining the options along the baseline, where his passing options for open shots are bountiful.

"We call it 'Nashing,'" McDermott said, referring to Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash, who played a similar style. "He just probes the defense. It's a shooter's dream because he's got great vision and if you're constantly moving, he's going to find you."

Coaches approve. Fathers, too.

McConnell for Three

McConnell hit his second 3-pointer of the season against the Kings, in six attempts. One would think a 6-foot-2 coach's son would be a better 3-point threat than that — and he has been at times.

McConnell shot .435 from the 3-point line two seasons ago in Philadelphia in 62 attempts, but just .333 last season on 42 attempts. The one he hit on Friday midway through the second quarter lifted his teammates off the bench in celebration.

"I know I can shoot," McConnell said. "Just waiting for the opportunity to shoot it. I don't think anybody paid me to come in here and be Kyle Korver. I'm just trying to let the game come to me and if I find an open shot from there, I'm going to shoot it."

McConnell has even fewer dunks than 3-point shots: zero. Asked if he had ever dunked in the NBA, he said no.

"And I don't think I ever will," he added.

"Can you?" he was asked.

"On a good day," he said.

Reminded that he had done so in high school, he said, "That was a long time ago."

McConnell turns 28 in March.

