Pacers Receive Recognition in Annual GM Survey

Indiana Receives Votes for Most Improved, Most Fun to Watch, and Most Promising Young Core

Over the past few years, Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard and the rest of Indiana's front office have overhauled Indiana's roster, building a team filled with young, athletic talent. Those moves have earned the respect from at least some of Pritchard and company's peers, as the Pacers earned several mentions in NBA.com's annual GM survey, which dropped on Tuesday in advance of the 2023-24 season.

The survey polled general managers across the league on 50 questions about the upcoming season, offseason moves, and the current state of the league. Respondents could not vote for anyone affiliated with their own franchise.

The Pacers received votes in response to four team-specific questions:

Which team made best overall moves this offseason?

Which team will be most improved in 2023-24?

Which team is most fun to watch?

Which team has the most promising young core?

The Pacers are, of course, led by 22-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is coming off his first All-Star selection last season. Over the summer, they signed veteran wing Bruce Brown and traded for 2020 lottery pick Obi Toppin, adding that duo to a core that already includes shot-blocking center Myles Turner and second-year guards Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard.

At least a few executives across the league see the Pacers as poised for a breakout this season after their latest moves.

The Pacers signing Brown — who played a pivotal role in helping Denver capture its first NBA title last season — received multiple votes as the "most underrated player acquisition" of the offseason. Indiana's trade for Toppin also received at least one vote in the same category. Brown opting to sign with the Pacers tied for fourth in answers to the question "What was the most surprising move of the offseason?"

Haliburton also got some love from league executives, receiving votes for both "most likely to have a breakout season" and "best passer."

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is obviously well respected, having amassed nearly 900 wins over his coaching career. The GMs' vote placed Carlisle third in "Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?" and fifth in "Which head coach runs the best offense?"