Pacers Recall Ike Anigbogu

The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday they have recalled center Ike Anigbogu from their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The 47th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Anigbogu has appeared in one of the Pacers' first six games this season, logging three minutes in an Oct. 20 win over Brooklyn. The 6-10 center appeared in 11 NBA games as a rookie.

With the Mad Ants, Anigbogu has appeared in four games, averaging 10.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.