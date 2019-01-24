Practice: Pacers Discuss Oladipo's Injury
Pacers Ready to Band Together
The news was delivered to the players at the break-up huddle at the conclusion of Thursday's practice. Victor Oladipo had a quad tear, and would be out for the rest of the season.
It wasn't a surprise, given what they had seen and heard after Oladipo went down in the second quarter of the Pacers' victory over Toronto the previous night. Still, the most telling aspect of their response was the lack of response when coach Nate McMillan confirmed their worst fears. No groans, no shaken heads, no slumped shoulders.
The Pacers are prepared to move on without their only all-star, the player they readily identify as their best. They've done it before, having played 11 games – and essentially a 12th - without him earlier this season and fared reasonably well, and now they'll do it for the remaining 35 regular season games.
With an important addendum.
"This time Vic is not coming back," McMillan said.
Tyreke Evans, whose improved right knee has directly improved his level of play, will replace Oladipo in the starting lineup. Rookie guard Aaron Holiday will move into the rotation role he occupied during Oladipo's earlier absence and another guard, Edmond Sumner, will be recalled from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, where he's averaging 23.9 points in 17 games.
McMillan said he'll be having discussions with president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard about potential roster moves that might bring veteran assistance, but for now the focus is on making do with what they've got. With 24 media members on hand to record their reaction, the Pacers expressed the belief they've got enough to make do with no major loss of momentum. Their 32-15 record places them 2 ½ games out of the lead in the Eastern Conference and 9 ½ games ahead of the eighth and final playoff position, so there's plenty to play for.
"It comes down to next man up," McMillan said.
Actually, it comes down to next "men" up. The Pacers won sans Oladipo with a collaborative effort in which the other four starters raised their level of play amid the tailwind of enhanced offensive opportunity. Their win percentage without him (.666) was nearly as good as their percentage with him (.686). The catch is that of the eight teams they defeated in those games, only one, Utah, has a winning record today. The schedule will be more difficult the remainder of the season, and obviously far more challenging in the playoffs.
Chemistry and effort will be essential, as they were in holding on for Wednesday's victory.
"Each individual has to take it upon themselves to play even harder and nastier," Darren Collison said. "We have to play with a nasty mindset and know that every game, if we don't play hard and we don't play scrappy, we're not going to come out on top. We have to be the most scrappy team, the most nasty team and the hardest-working team that day, and we'll be fine. A lot of teams don't play hard. We play hard most every night. We have to play even harder."
Added Myles Turner: "We have to play with each other now. We can't just rely on one guy. We have to play team basketball."
Except, perhaps, at the end of a close game. Oladipo ranked sixth in the NBA in clutch stats last season, which measures a player's performance in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when neither team leads by more than five points. This season, Oladipo was hitting 63 percent of his field goals in such moments and 60 percent of his three-pointers. He was hitting 42 percent from the field and 34 percent from the three-point line overall.
Oladipo receives much credit for his energetic and upbeat personality, but he'll still be around the team in Indianapolis. He won't be available, however, in the most tense moments of games. Asked Thursday where Oladipo will be missed most, Collison had an immediate answer.
"Getting a bucket down the stretch," he said. "Somebody you can just give the ball to and get a bucket down the stretch."
The Pacers have no obvious go-to guy now, a player who can create his own shot. They'll likely have to do it by running offense, seeking a mismatch and finding a good shot. That approach worked out all right in the final five minutes against the Raptors, as Thad Young hit two field goals and a free throw, Collison hit a jumper and a free throw, Turner hit two foul shots and contributed a key block, and Evans hit two free throws.
"These teams that don't have the best player, they struggle to score down the stretch," Collison said. "With that being said, you see teams come together and find a way to get it done. Why not us?"
