Pacers Ready to Band Together

The news was delivered to the players at the break-up huddle at the conclusion of Thursday's practice. Victor Oladipo had a quad tear, and would be out for the rest of the season.

It wasn't a surprise, given what they had seen and heard after Oladipo went down in the second quarter of the Pacers' victory over Toronto the previous night. Still, the most telling aspect of their response was the lack of response when coach Nate McMillan confirmed their worst fears. No groans, no shaken heads, no slumped shoulders.

The Pacers are prepared to move on without their only all-star, the player they readily identify as their best. They've done it before, having played 11 games – and essentially a 12th - without him earlier this season and fared reasonably well, and now they'll do it for the remaining 35 regular season games.

With an important addendum.

"This time Vic is not coming back," McMillan said.

Tyreke Evans, whose improved right knee has directly improved his level of play, will replace Oladipo in the starting lineup. Rookie guard Aaron Holiday will move into the rotation role he occupied during Oladipo's earlier absence and another guard, Edmond Sumner, will be recalled from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, where he's averaging 23.9 points in 17 games.

McMillan said he'll be having discussions with president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard about potential roster moves that might bring veteran assistance, but for now the focus is on making do with what they've got. With 24 media members on hand to record their reaction, the Pacers expressed the belief they've got enough to make do with no major loss of momentum. Their 32-15 record places them 2 ½ games out of the lead in the Eastern Conference and 9 ½ games ahead of the eighth and final playoff position, so there's plenty to play for.

"It comes down to next man up," McMillan said.

Actually, it comes down to next "men" up. The Pacers won sans Oladipo with a collaborative effort in which the other four starters raised their level of play amid the tailwind of enhanced offensive opportunity. Their win percentage without him (.666) was nearly as good as their percentage with him (.686). The catch is that of the eight teams they defeated in those games, only one, Utah, has a winning record today. The schedule will be more difficult the remainder of the season, and obviously far more challenging in the playoffs.

Chemistry and effort will be essential, as they were in holding on for Wednesday's victory.