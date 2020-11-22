Pacers Re-Sign Justin Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have re-signed Justin Holiday to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Holiday, a 6-6, 181 pound guard/forward, was the only Pacers player to appear in all 73 regular season games during the 2019-20 season and averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-best 1.2 steals per game in his first year in Indiana. He shot a career-best 40.5 percent from 3-point range and ranked 19th in the NBA in that category during the regular season.

"Re-signing Justin was one of our main priorities going into free agency," said President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "His contributions last season were tremendous. He can play multiple positions and is extremely versatile. He also represents this franchise as a true professional, on and off the court."

Holiday has averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game over seven NBA seasons with the Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.