Pacers Rarely Lose When Oladipo Picks His Spots

Victor Oladipo's energy and ambition are admirable, perhaps even unmatched in the history of the Pacers' franchise. He wants to be great, has worked hard to become great and has the raw athleticism that enables a player to be great.

So how do you tell someone who averaged 24.5 points and was highly decorated for his overall performance last season to shoot less often?

Fortunately for Pacers coach Nate McMillan, he barely has to. Oladipo will call out himself, as he did following Monday's loss at Minnesota, where the Pacers lost by 10 points after leading by one entering the fourth quarter. Oladipo took 23 shots in that game, hitting eight.

"I need to do a better job of shot selection," he said during a postgame television interview.

Fast forward two nights to San Antonio, where the Pacers turned in their best performance of the season in a 20-point victory. Oladipo, playing just 11 fewer seconds than in Minnesota, took 12 shots, hit seven and passed out nine assists.

It's not a coincidence. The link between Oladipo's shooting volume and game outcome doesn't require advanced analytics. It's third-grade arithmetic.

Last season, in games in which Oladipo took 20 or more shots, the Pacers were 16-14, and 0-2 in the playoffs. His field goal percentage in those games was .447.

In the games he took 15 or fewer shots, the Pacers were 21-3. His field goal percentage was .580. And, a couple of the losses merit asterisks. The first was at Detroit, when Oladipo was injured and had to miss the next four games. The second was at Dallas, when the Pacers hit just 5-of-20 3-point shots and the Mavericks hit 14-of-37. The third was at Toronto, where the Pacers hit just .299 from the field one night after defeating Golden State by 20 points.

The pattern has continued this season. Oladipo took 11 shots in the season-opening 28-point victory over Memphis, 23 in the 17-point loss at Milwaukee, 20 in the 20-point victory over Brooklyn, 23 in the 10-point loss at Minnesota and 12 in the 20-point win at San Antonio.

"That was fun," point guard Darren Collison said following Friday's practice at St. Vincent Center. "That was probably one of the best games we've had as far as ball movement, even going back to last year. Everybody made a conscious effort of just moving the ball and seeing where the shot (comes from)."

Added McMillan: "We did a good job of getting everybody involved and looking for each other."

Oladipo scored 21 points on just 12 shot attempts in San Antonio (Photo: NBAE/Getty Images)

It seems to begin with Oladipo, though, since he tends to have the ball in his hands most often. The good news for him is that limited field goal attempts don't severely impact his scoring. In the 24 games he took 15 or fewer shots last season, he averaged 19.5 points, a number diminished by the five-point outing in the blowout loss at Toronto.

In the wake of a 90-minute video session with McMillan on Tuesday, Oladipo's offensive approach was blatantly revised the next night against the Spurs. He attempted just three shots in the first quarter, including a made 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer and a layup at the end of the period that might have drawn a foul.

"I was just picking my spots a little better," he said Friday. "Trying to open up the game for myself and my teammates as well. Have to keep getting better at it.

"It's a skill you have to get better at. With the help of Nate and my teammates, I'll continue to keep getting better."

It's not an uncommon approach for a star player. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James evolved to the point they focused on getting teammates involved early in games and then took over if necessary later. That could be the next step for Oladipo, who makes the Pacers nearly unbeatable when he curtails his shot attempts.

But how much? His teammates don't want him to be passive. They want him to take advantage of his quickness and get to the basket for an easy shot or a pass that sets up someone else's easy shot. There's a fine line somewhere between shooting too often and not often enough, and Oladipo is still learning to walk it.

"Sometimes he puts a lot on his shoulders and sometimes we put a lot on his shoulders," Thad Young said. "I'm always telling him, don't stop shooting the basketball. In order for us to win basketball games he has to shoot it, but he has to be able to both score and get guys involved.

"Some games he does have a certain time where he has to figure how his shots are going to come and what's the best shot, as opposed to, 'Let me go get this shot.' He did a really good job of that in San Antonio. He just played off of ball movement and flow. That was huge for our production."

The same applies to all the players, of course. McMillan has been running controlled scrimmages since training camp began in which the shot clock is set to 14 seconds, beginning once the ball crosses midcourt. The idea is to force quick and frequent passes to find a good shot, to prevent players from holding onto the ball too long or trying to go one-on-one.

For a balanced and deep team loaded with scorers, that seems the logical approach.

"We're a team that has to move the ball," Young said.

