Pacers Put On A Show Fit For A National Audience

Bojan Bogdanovic donned a bright red patterned sport coat before turning to talk with the reporters semi-circling his locker, inspiring joking commentary from teammates across the locker room.

"I thought we were on TNT," he told them, smiling. "I didn't know they canceled the game."

Bogdanovic was joking. He often dresses the part of European fashion plate for games, and wasn't trying to show off for national television cameras that might have pointed toward him as he entered Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday. He saved his attention-grabbing moments for the game – the game TNT had been scheduled to broadcast but bailed on - by scoring 37 points to lead the Pacers to a 122-115 victory over Minnesota.

TNT jilted the Pacers and Timberwolves in favor of Philadelphia's game at Oklahoma City, figuring a Pacers game without Victor Oladipo against a losing team wouldn't be as entertaining to a national audience as the star-studded Sixers and Thunder rosters. But it's usually best to stick with your first instinct, and the national audience probably would have been more entertained by what happened at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Pacers' Playoff Push »

The Pacers weren't just without Oladipo, they were without Sixth Man of the Year candidate Domantas Sabonis and backup guard Tyreke Evans, and also got a compromised performance from Myles Turner. And yet they had enough to overcome the season-high 42 points and 17 rebounds of Karl-Anthony Towns to hold onto third place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Sixers.

The game in Oklahoma City didn't come off as planned anyway, with All-Stars Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) and Paul George (OKC) missing the game with injuries. The Pacers, meanwhile, strayed from the script with a variety of unplanned performances that combined to produce one of their "total team effort" specialties.

"I challenged the guys before the game," said coach Nate McMillan, whose team had lost in Dallas less than 24 hours before the start of this one and arrived in Indianapolis about 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. "All we need is what we have in this room to win games.

"I like the way we competed tonight. It was all about energy. We had to scrap and scramble."

It started with the dapper Bogdanovic, whose point total was his highest as a Pacers player and seven below his career high set with Brooklyn. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including nine in a row over a three-minute stretch to give the Pacers a six-point lead heading into the final minute. That run included one of his familiar backdoor layups on a feed from Thad Young, a 3-pointer off a rebound and feed from Darren Collison, a hanging reverse layup that displayed rarely seen agility and a layup off a goaltending violation.

It hardly ended there, though.

TJ Leaf, forced into the rotation by Sabonis' injury, scored a career-high 18 points in 21 ½ minutes off the bench. Young set the tone defensively by getting physical with Towns after Turner and Kyle O'Quinn each picked up three quick fouls. Cory Joseph added 12 assists (one short of his career high) without a turnover which, combined with Collison's nine assists and two turnovers, enabled the Pacers to outscore Minnesota by 16 points off turnovers and accumulate 35 assists on 40 made field goals, which combined to negate the impact of the T-Wolves' 57-34 rebounding advantage.

"There's a reason they've won 41 games," Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. "They move the ball, a lot of credit goes to them. They cut hard and they have guys who are good at reading defenses."

And don't forget newcomer Wesley Matthews, who acts as if he's been around forever. Matthews hit three 3-pointers on his way to 12 points, but more important was his defensive work and moxie. He was the one most responsible for former No. 1 draft pick Andrew Wiggins scoring just 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. And at one point in the first half he dared stick his head in the Timberwolves' huddle and offered a piece of advice.

"You might as well keep giving it to Towns, he's getting every call."



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

The Pacers needed all of that, as well as O'Quinn's 10 points and Doug McDermott's two 3-pointers to counteract Towns' monster show.

The 23-year-old 7-footer scored 23 points in the first quarter and personally knocked both Turner and O'Quinn out of the game. Turner fouled Towns twice, the second time with 7:53 left. That brought in O'Quinn, who fouled Towns three times, the third with 1:23 remaining. That brought back Turner, who was called for his third foul – on Josh Okogie - with 8:37 left in the second quarter.

By that time McMillan was out of fresh centers. Towns was out of the game at the time, but when he returned midway through the period Young got the call and the Pacers had little choice but to bring double-teams when Towns caught the ball.

Towns scored six more points in the period, but the bleeding was stopped. He scored seven points in the third quarter and six in the fourth, mortal outputs that left enough opportunities for the Pacers to control the game by committee.

"It shows how resilient we are and how strong we are mentally," Bogdanovic said. "We showed how together we are."

The Pacers lost in Dallas on Wednesday and in Detroit on Monday mostly because they were outscored drastically behind the 3-point line. Thursday, for whatever reason, they welcome Slick Leonard back to the broadcast table by hitting 16 "Boom Baby" 3-pointers in 27 attempts while allowing Minnesota just eight in 26 attempts.

Why they should shoot better when they're supposed to be tired doesn't make sense, but they weren't seeking logic after this one.

"There's no explanation," Bogdanovic said. "Our two point guards … were looking for us. They did a great job of getting in the paint and kicking the ball out. There's no explanation. We were just aggressive tonight."

Have a question for Mark? Want it to be on Pacers.com? Email him at askmontieth@gmail.com and you could be featured in his next mailbag.

Mark Montieth's book on the formation and groundbreaking seasons of the Pacers, "Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis," is available in bookstores throughout Indiana and on Amazon.com.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Indiana Pacers. All opinions expressed by Mark Montieth are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Indiana Pacers, their partners, or sponsors.