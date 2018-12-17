Pacers' Primary Goal: The Next Game

The Pacers are 20-10, a pace that would bring 54 victories over the course of the season. They have won seven consecutive games to move into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference, two games back of Toronto. Victor Oladipo has returned, recovered from an injury and taking a revised approach to the offense that brings out the best in his teammates.

So, is it time for this rising team to start broaching the C-word? Is it safe to talk division championship? Conference championship? The whole deal?

At this point, an overly humble attitude would sound disingenuous. But, it's generally regarded as poor form, if not bad luck, to bring up lofty ambitions, although Larry Bird boldly injected it into the conversation from the beginning of his three-year coaching reign. These Pacers are being more careful than that, but occasionally another C-word crops up into their conversation: confidence.

Myles Turner expressed some of that following the victory over Milwaukee last Wednesday when he ran up behind Victor Oladipo, who was giving a live television interview following his first game back from an 11-game absence, and blurted out, "The East is in trouble!"

Turner wasn't backing down from that claim following Monday's practice at St. Vincent Center, when he elaborated on his off-the-cuff comment.

"Just having Vic back," he said. "We were playing at such a high level without him. Having our best player back, it's scary."

Co-captain Thad Young, whose improved play has been a major part of the Pacers' surge, spoke confidently as well on Monday.

"We want to be No. 1," he said. "Clear as day. I think it shows every time we step on the court.

"Just the other day we were talking about it. 'We're here, we might as well go for the No. 1 spot.' That's the plan, that's the goal, try to end this season as the No. 1 overall team, either in the NBA or in the Eastern Conference."

The coach's viewpoint from Nate McMillan is less brash. He posed goals for the team in training camp, which he or his players have not revealed, and wants to leave it at that. His focus is on the next game.

Every day. No matter what.

During a 16-minute portion of McMillan's post-practice conversation with reporters on Monday, he uttered the phrase "one game at a time" five times. Every question related to his team's recent performances or its upcoming games reverted back to that cliché. It makes for a boring interview, but it also has made for winning basketball.

"What impressed you most during this seven-game win streak?" McMillan was asked.

"We just continue to grow," he said. "You take it one game at a time. Our guys have responded to that. Even though we have a stretch of wins here, the focus is on tomorrow's game."

"Are you more encouraged now about the team than in training camp?"

"You can only focus on one game at a time as far as I'm concerned," he said. "We know what the big picture is. You can't win it all in one game or one month. Or in a stretch of games. Focus on taking care of business and being better than you were the last time we played. That's our focus, one game at a time."



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

The message has clearly seeped into the consciousness of his players. Oladipo, while acknowledging the team has significant goals for itself, echoed the coach.

"We're just taking it one day at a time," he said. "Stay in the moment, one game at a time. That's what we've been doing and that's what we're going to continue to do. We're still hungry, still motivated. We've got a lot to prove.

"Whether you win or lose, you have to have the same approach every day. That's how you build consistency."

Got that? The Pacers are taking it one game at a time. The next game will be Tuesday against Cleveland (7-23) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It will be followed by a "bigger" game at conference leader Toronto on Wednesday, a potential statement game. Don't ask anyone about that one yet, though. You already know the answer.

The Holiday Season

Aaron Holiday is learning this NBA thing isn't as easy as it once seemed.

The Pacers' rookie broke into the playing rotation when Oladipo went down with a sore knee against Atlanta on Nov. 17 and was an immediate sensation. He scored 12 points and hit 3-of-4 3-pointers in that game, then followed two nights later with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting against Utah.

He hit 2-of-4 3-pointers in that game, which made him 5-of-8 from the 3-point line after two games. But he's hit 6-of-38 in the 13 games since then, a rude taste of rookie reality.

Holiday got another shot in the rotation with the injury to Tyreke Evans, who missed Sunday's game with a bruised right knee. Evans is questionable for Tuesday's game, so Holiday could get another extended opportunity against the Cavs.

McMillan doesn't want him to stop shooting.

"I think he's going to be fine," McMillan said. "He's a young guy. I want him to be aggressive."

McMillan would, however, like for Holiday to be a little more selective. Holiday entered the game for the second time against New York on Sunday with one minute left in the third quarter. He fired up an 18-foot shot 13 seconds later. He also came out firing at the start of the second period, putting up two 3-pointers in the first 51 seconds.

"Run up the floor once or twice," McMillan said in a half-joking tone. "He wasn't close to breaking a sweat. Go down and back and then maybe …"

Still, McMillan isn't discouraged. He appreciates his devotion to defense, and has seen Holiday shoot well enough over the longer haul of the season to date to have confidence in him.

"He's not afraid," McMillan said.

