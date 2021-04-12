Pacers Prank Cassius Stanley by Filling His Car with Popcorn

After their win in Memphis on Sunday, the Pacers arrived back in Indianapolis a little after 1:30 AM on Monday morning. Normally, an early-morning arrival is non-eventful, as players and staff collected their bags and quickly head home to grab some much-needed sleep.

Pacers rookie Cassius Stanley went to bed later than normal on Monday morning, however. The Pacers pranked Stanley by filling his car with popcorn. As he walked to the vehicle, several teammates were on hand with cell phones aloft to document his reaction.

When the team arrived back in Indy from the road trip, the vets had a surprise waiting for the rook, Cassius Stanley. pic.twitter.com/psMNA6vh7q — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 12, 2021

Malcolm Brogdon explained the reasoning for the prank via his Instagram Story. Brogdon revealed that "We've got a rookie that's not really listening...my man can jump out the gym, but he can't get towels after games."

Upon arriving to his car, Stanley was at a loss for words, quietly putting his bag down and walking away. His teammates, however, were much more amused, with several even grabbing a handful of popcorn for a late-night bite.

Even center Myles Turner, who did not travel with the team on their two-game road trip as he recovers from a sprained ankle, chimed in on Twitter.

One of the more vocal players at the scene of the prank was second-year big man Goga Bitadze, who has been on the other end of team shenanigans in the past. When the team felt Bitadze wasn't fulfilling his rookie duties early last season, they filled Bitadze's car with packing peanuts at the Ascension St. Vincent Center practice facility.