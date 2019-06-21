Pacers to Participate in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 – The matchup between New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and New York Knicks guard-forward RJ Barrett – two of the top three picks in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm – highlights the 11-day, 83-game schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas. Williamson and the Pelicans face Barrett and the Knicks on Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Every MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game will air live on television for the second straight year, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games.

Williamson, the No. 1 pick in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm, returns on Saturday, July 6 to face Rui Hachimura and the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Hachimura became the first Japanese-born player selected in the first round by an NBA team when the Wizards picked him ninth in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

The event opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Last year’s event, won by the Portland Trail Blazers, set records for total attendance, combined viewership across ESPN and NBA TV, and traffic to the NBA’s social and digital platforms, in addition to matching the single-day attendance record.

For the third consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on its linear television networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air a record 40 games, beginning with the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League opener when the Croatian National Team, making its event debut, squares off against the Detroit Pistons on July 5 at 3 p.m. ET. NBA TV’s coverage of Day 1 will also feature a 5 p.m. ET game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who selected Darius Garland with the fifth pick in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm.

The Trail Blazers will begin defense of their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League title against the Pistons on July 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Later that day, the Atlanta Hawks, who selected Cam Reddish the 10th pick in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm, will play the Milwaukee Bucks at 5 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Below is the complete schedule for the Pacers in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019.

PACERS 2019 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 6: Pacers vs. Memphis | 7:00 PM ET | NBA TV | Cox Pavilion

Monday, July 8: Pacers vs. Detroit | 5:00 PM ET | ESPNU | Cox Pavilion

Tuesday, July 9: Pacers vs. Atlanta | 5:30 PM ET | NBA TV | Thomas & Mack Center

Thursday, July 11: Pacers vs. Toronto | 6:00 PM ET | NBA TV | Cox Pavilion

Friday, July 12 - Saturday, July 13: Consolation Games

Saturday, July 13 - Monday, July 15: Tournament Play