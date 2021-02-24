Pacers Open Second Half of 2020-21 Season at Los Angeles

INDIANAPOLIS – As announced by the National Basketball Association on Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers will tip off the second half of the 2020-21 season on a three-game road trip, starting with a game in Los Angeles against the Lakers on March 12, followed by games at Phoenix (March 13) and Denver (March 15).

As many as 3,000 tickets have been made available for public sale for some February games. While the Marion County Health Department has approved 25% capacity, or approximately 4,500 fans, PS&E will make game-by-game assessments on capacity and continue to prioritize the health and safety of fans, players, and staff. In January, PS&E released Health and Safety Guidelines for events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which include:

- Ascension St. Vincent “Screen & Go” online health screening for all guests

- Face masks and physical distancing requirements

- Pod Seating, mobile ticketing, and a cashless facility

- Low-contact security and concessions

- Enhanced Cleaning & Disinfection