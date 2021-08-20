Pacers Open 2021-22 Schedule at Charlotte; Home Opener on October 23 vs. Miami

INDIANAPOLIS – As announced by the National Basketball Association on Friday, the Indiana Pacers will tip off the 2021-22 season on a two-game road trip, starting the season at Charlotte on October 20 followed by a game at Washington on October 22. The team opens the home portion of the schedule on Saturday, October 23 against the Miami Heat.

Highlights of the Pacers 2021-22 home schedule include: two visits from the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on October 25 and November 28; games against Eastern Conference powers Brooklyn (January 5) and Philadelphia (November 13 and April 5); a visit from last year's Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns on January 14; a game against the L.A. Lakers (November 24); and the team’s traditional night after Thanksgiving game on November 26 against Toronto.

The Pacers are scheduled for one appearance on national TV, on December 21 at Miami (TNT); and the team's television and radio schedule will be announced soon. The complete 2021-22 season schedule can be found online at Pacers.com/Schedule.

Tickets for the 2021-22 Pacers season will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 2p.m., and fans can register for presale access to single game tickets by signing up for https://www.nba.com/pacers/insider-registration">Pacers.com/Insider. Additional information on season tickets, pre-sales and more can be found at Pacers.com/Tickets.

Fans will continue to see exciting changes to Bankers Life Fieldhouse as Fieldhouse of the Future renovations continue. The team will be providing guidance on what fans need to know when returning to the Fieldhouse as it becomes available.

The Pacers also announced their 2021 Preseason schedule on Friday. They will start on the road for two games: October 5 at New York and October 8 at Cleveland; followed by two home games: October 13 vs. Memphis and October 15 vs. Cleveland.