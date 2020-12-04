Pacers Open 2020-21 NBA Schedule at Home vs. New York

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers will tip off the 2020-21 National Basketball Association season in Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Dec. 23 against the New York Knicks, the NBA announced Friday. The NBA released the first half of this season's 72-game schedule, with the remaining games to be announced at a later date.

Additionally, Pacers Sports & Entertainment issued the following statement:

"We are excited to tip off the 2020-21 Indiana Pacers season on December 23 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. As we continue to train our staff and partners to ensure the safest possible environment for our guests and players, out of an abundance of caution we have decided that we will not have public ticket sales for the beginning of the regular season. We look forward to having fans back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in January, and we will provide updates in the near future. Finally, we are so grateful to the NBA’s best fans for their continued support and patience."

The Pacers are scheduled for two national television appearances, both on ESPN; and the team’s television and radio schedule will be announced soon.

The complete schedule and the team's 2020-21 training camp roster can be found online at Pacers.com.

