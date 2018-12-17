Pacers Name Kelly Krauskopf Assistant General Manager

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday the hiring of Kelly Krauskopf as Assistant General Manager. Krauskopf, who has spent the last 19 seasons as the Indiana Fever's top executive and oversaw the Pacers NBA 2K League team in the last year, will relinquish those duties when she starts her new position, Jan. 1. The Fever and Pacers Gaming will report directly to Pacers Sports & Entertainment President/Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson while the organization evaluates and identifies new leadership.

"As the architect of one of the WNBA's most successful franchises, Kelly is a true pioneer in our sport," said PS&E owner Herb Simon. "I've worked with Kelly over the past two decades, so I know her tremendous basketball mind, strong work ethic and proven leadership skills will continue to be of great benefit to our organization."

"Kelly has played the game, worked in the WNBA league office, helped build and run the Fever franchise from its beginning and eventually built a championship team," said Pacers' President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "She is very well respected in all basketball circles and she has great knowledge of our entire operation, so when we looked at this position, it made complete sense to just look in our own building. We think she will be a great asset to myself, General Manager Chad Buchanan and Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Peter Dinwiddie as we pursue our goal of building a winning team for our state and our city."

"First, I would like to thank Herb Simon, Kevin Pritchard and Rick Fuson for this amazing opportunity," said Krauskopf. "I have admired the work that Kevin and his staff have put forth so far and I am honored to be a part of an elite and historical franchise. The chance to work in an NBA front office for a first-class organization filled with great people I know and in a city that has become my home is extraordinary."

Krauskopf added, "My past experience has shown me that building winning teams and elite level culture is not based on gender – it is based on people and processes. I am excited to join the Pacers as we continue building the best NBA franchise in the business."

Krauskopf joined Pacers Sports & Entertainment in 1999 when the Fever was granted a WNBA franchise. Under her guidance, the Fever reached the playoffs 13 times including three WNBA Finals appearances and a WNBA championship in 2012.

In 1996, she became the WNBA's first Director of Basketball Operations. Prior to that, she was the Managing Director of League Development for Media Sports Partnership out of Dallas and served as Assistant Commissioner for the Southwest Conference. She played basketball collegiately at Texas A&M. Krauskopf has also served on USA Basketball's Women's Senior National Team Committee.