Pacers Moms Enjoy Life on Road with Team

They woke up before the crack of dawn to get them to practice. They did mountains of laundry, making sure uniforms were ready for game time. And they helped prepare the food that launched growth spurts of epic proportions.

They, of course, are the moms of the Pacers, and for the first time in team history, they were celebrated with an official Mom's Trip to a road game when Indiana traveled to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday.

"You don't get to see your family a whole lot during the season, so it was good being around them," explained Doug McDermott, whose mother Theresa came along for the trip. "I'm glad they could kind of experience what it's like to be in the NBA."

From flying on the team plane, riding the team bus, and staying at the team hotel, the seven Pacers moms who attended the trip got an all-access look at life in the league; a life that they played a major role in their children accomplishing.

Myles Turner's mom Mary Turner enjoyed the events that were planned for the group, such as a spa day, lunch, and dinner at a steakhouse in downtown Milwaukee, but what she appreciated most was having the time to catch up with her son and a chance to meet his teammates, as well as their mothers.

"During the season they are so busy, we really don't get a chance to talk with them and have really good conversations with them," said Mary Turner. "And not only were we able to talk to our own sons, but got to talk to the others players as well too, which was really nice."

Cory Joseph's mom, Connie Joseph, was thrilled to have a chance to see behind the curtain of her son's lifestyle while also mingling with the other Pacers moms. "Typically we don't get an opporutiny to actually spend time and do activities together," she said. "It's always great to bond over a spa day. Lots of conversation and just really enjoyable and relaxing."

The group of moms sat courtside during warmups and were given tickets to the game, where they got a chance to cheer their sons on against the East-leading Bucks.

"It was a good experience, I think it was good of the organization to put something like that together," Myles Turner said after the game. "My Mom loves watching me play. Anytime she's in the stands I want make sure I put on for her."

Despite Indiana falling to the Bucks, Turner did indeed put on a show, finishing with 22 points and tying his career high with 17 rebounds.

Not only was the trip a good way to say "thank you" to the mothers that helped raise many of the Pacers, but it also contributed to what Turner believes has helped make the Pacers successful this season.

"I think it was more for camaraderie than anything," Myles Turner said. "Just to create that family environment."