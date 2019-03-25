Pacers Lighten Their Load with Blowout Victory

The topic had been broached and the opportunity offered for a few of the Pacers to take a game off. "Load management" they call it these days, which is another way of saying "rest." It looks bad in a box score and doesn't go over well with fans who pay to see the games, but it's a legitimate reason for a player on a playoff-bound team to sit out a game now and then.

Big picture stuff, you know? Gotta be as fresh as possible for the games that matter most.

With that in mind, and coming off an 0-4 road trip which ended with a 23-point loss at Golden State that wasn't even that close, Nate McMillan approached three of his veteran players on Saturday to take their pulse on taking a Sunday off — a Sunday in which the Pacers were going to play Denver at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, and Cory Joseph all said no thanks. It would be a stretch to say they were offended by the question, but they clearly wanted no part of blowing off work when something important was to be gained from winning: namely, homecourt advantage in a likely first-round playoff series with Boston.

How important? The Pacers are 14-5 in NBA playoff series when they have homecourt advantage and 5-20 when the don't.

Joseph played all 82 games last season. Young played 81, sitting out the final game after the Pacers' playoff seed was assured. Bogdanovic played 80, missing one with a sprained ankle and sitting out the final game for the same reason as Young.

Thus, McMillan wasn't surprised by any of the responses to his questions?

"I like to play," Joseph said.

"I don't make those decisions," he added, forgetting the fact he could have made this one.

"I said we are still fighting for something," Bogdanovic said. "For us it's a big difference if we are a fourth or fifth seed, because home crowd is a big advantage for us."

"At the end of the day I'm being paid to play this game, provide a service," Young said. "That's what I'm going to do. If they say we need to sit and get some rest, that's what we have to do, but I'm not going to make that call on myself. I'm going to be ready to play each and every game."



They were ready Sunday, as were all their teammates. The Pacers' energetic 124-88 victory over Denver before a sellout audience was perhaps their most complete of the season, encompassing every player who was given significant minutes and a couple who weren't, and coming despite the absence of starting point guard Darren Collison, who missed his third straight game with a quad contusion.

If anyone voluntarily sat out the game, figuratively speaking, it was some of the Nuggets. Just as the Pacers caved in during their loss at Golden State, Denver collapsed under the weight of playing its final game on a four-game Eastern road trip and its third game in four days. Not to mention the fact it had been softened by a six-game winning streak.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone called three timeouts in the final four minutes to remind his players how to play the game, and didn't give them much slack for the circumstances behind this defeat or the fact they remain tied with Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference.

"I got the sense that we felt that we won six games in a row...and that we could just show up and play and be OK," he said.

"To go into anybody's building and be down 41 points (as Denver was with 90 seconds left in the game)...there's nothing you can say about that. It was an embarrassing effort by all of us."

It would be negligent, however, to claim Nuggets' ineptitude as the sole reason for the outcome. The Pacers were as good as Denver was bad, and revitalized their ambitions for homecourt advantage with a thoroughly dominating performance. They avoided the common kink in their halfcourt offense — stagnation — with proper spacing and excellent ball movement, and took advantage of their execution with outstanding shooting.

Bogdanovic, coming off a nine-point outing at Golden State, scored 35 points on 13-of-16 shooting. He was nearly perfect in the first half, hitting his first 10 shots — including a 3-pointer from the left corner that bounced high off the rim, was kissed by the basketball gods, and fell back through the net. He was credited with a miss in the final seconds when Nikola Jokic slapped the ball as he was going up for a 3-pointer. It was ruled a block rather than a deflection.

He offered a smiling complaint about that ruling afterward, but wasn't all that upset about it. He wound up missing two shots in the second half, and besides, what's the point of complaining about anything after scoring 35 points on 16 shots in 25 minutes and 46 seconds of playing time?

Denver got the usual All-Star caliber production from its center, Jokic: 19 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. But he was overshadowed and at times overwhelmed by the Pacers tandem of Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. Turner celebrated his 23rd birthday with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocked shots. Sabonis, playing both with Turner and in place of him, added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Add it all up and you get 32 points and 24 rebounds from what amounts to an All-Star position for the Pacers.

Ultimately, each of the Pacers contributed something to the onslaught, including the ones who could have begged off. Young was his usual diverse self with eight points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Joseph scored just two points in 23 minutes, but had three assists, four steals, and no turnovers, preserving his place among the league leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio.

The game was thoroughly joyous for the Pacers, who had plenty of individual brilliance to celebrate. When Doug McDermott curled off a screen and slammed a tomahawk dunk in traffic in the fourth quarter, Turner and Wesley Matthews fell on the court along the baseline and wiggled around in celebration. Turner had provided a highlight of his own in the first quarter when he grabbed a rebound, dribbled the length of the court, and completed his journey with a two-handed dunk over Paul Millsap.

That play was just one of several that inspired Malone to call an angry timeout. But there aren't enough timeouts in a week's worth of games to have changed the momentum of this one. The Pacers were angry coming off their four-game losing streak, the Nuggets were happy riding their six-game winning streak, and it all came together to ignite an explosion.

The math continues to get simpler for the Pacers. They have eight remaining games to protect their fourth-place standing in the East. They are two games ahead of Boston, which lost its fourth straight game on Sunday. They have four home games and four road games, including one of each with the Celtics.

They will take Monday off from practice, but that's all the management they'll get for the week's workload that includes games in Oklahoma City on Wednesday and Boston on Friday and then back home against Orlando on Saturday.

"We're going to try to get this fourth seed, and if something is decided before then we'll try to give these guys (time off)," McMillan said. "But they didn't look tired tonight."

