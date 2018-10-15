Pacers Learn the Business of Speed at the IMS

In today's NBA, teams love to play fast.

And on Monday afternoon, the Pacers got a firsthand lesson in speed, as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted the entire team for an afternoon devoted to showing what goes on behind the scenes at the track.

The "Business of Basketball" event, which is an annual occurrence, gives players a chance to learn more about a particular business aspect of the sporting world.

As the team arrived at the IMS, they were greeted by Doug Boles, the President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Speaking to the Pacers, Boles contextualized the track's place in Indiana history and talked about the numerous events that take place at the IMS every year.

"We love sharing May with the Indiana Pacers," Boles said. "It's one of the most fun opportunities we can have."

Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Rick Fuson was on hand for the event as well, and stressed the importance of the Pacers' relationship with the IMS.

"We have to have partnerships in business to make this work, especially in Indianapolis, a small market, and we have a great partner with IMS," Fuson explained. "They've been a partner of ours for a long time."

After the team grabbed a group photo atop the Pagoda, they headed down for some hands-on activities.

The team took turns riding in the pace car that Victor Oladipo drove during the most recent running of the Indianapolis 500, posing for pictures with the Borg-Warner Trophy, and learning how to change tires on an IndyCar.

"I didn't realize how important it was until I actually got here," Oladipo recalled of driving the pace car. "It was the atmosphere, the intensity, the hard work that's put into it, it kind of gives you an appreciation for it."

For Oladipo, having his teammates get an opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes tour of the track was meaningful as well, since Indiana's connections to racing and basketball run so deep. He hopes the Pacers will be playing well into May, delivering the Pacers and Racers excitement that comes when the NBA Playoffs intersect with the Indianapolis 500.

"It's good for the state. It's good for Indy," Oladipo said. "They deserve some excitement in this state and hopefully we can continue to keep working hard and doing what we need to do in order to give them that excitement."