Pacers Host Preseason Game on Dec. 18

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they will host a preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Dec. 18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 6:00 p.m.

The game will be played without fans at the Fieldhouse; however it will be broadcast locally on Fox Sports Indiana and 1070 the Fan (1070 AM and 107.5 FM).

The Pacers will open the preseason in Cleveland with two games against the Cavaliers: Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m. Broadcast details for these two games will be announced at a later date.

The Pacers' regular season schedule for the 2020-21 season will be announced at a later date, as will a radio and television broadcast schedule for the season.