Pacers to Hold Two Pre-Draft Workouts on Tuesday, May 21

The Pacers will hold their first two workouts in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft on Tuesday, May 21 at St. Vincent Center.

The first workout group includes Brian Bowen II (Australia), Ty Jerome (Virginia), Jaylen Nowell (Washington), Josh Perkins (Gonzaga), Dylan Windler (Belmont), and Justin Wright-Foreman (Hofstra).

The second workout group includes Nicolas Claxton (Georgia), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), C.J. Elleby (Washington State), Martin Krampelj (Creighton), Derrik Smits (Butler), and Lamar Stevens (Penn State).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 50th overall selections.