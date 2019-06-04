Pacers to Hold Third Pre-Draft Workout on Wednesday, June 5

The Pacers will hold their third pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 4 at St. Vincent Center.

Wednesday's group includes Shizz Alston (Temple), Ky Bowman (Boston College), Tacko Fall (Central Florida), Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State), Juwan Morgan (Indiana), and Elijah Thomas (Clemson).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 50th overall selections.

