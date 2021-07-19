Pacers to Hold Sixth Pre-Draft Workout on Tuesday, July 20

The Pacers will hold their sixth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, July 20 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center.

Tuesday's workout group includes Marcus Garrett (Kansas), A.J. Lawson (South Carolina), John Petty Jr. (Alabama), Yves Pons (Tennessee), Aamir Simms (Clemson), D.J. Stewart Jr. (Mississippi State).

PLAYER BIOS: Garrett » Lawson » Petty Jr. » Pons » Simms » Stewart Jr. »

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).