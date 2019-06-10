Pacers to Hold Sixth Pre-Draft Workout on Tuesday, June 11

The Pacers will hold their sixth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft on Tuesday, June 11 at St. Vincent Center.

Tuesday's workout will be an individual workout featuring Croatian forward Luka Šamanić.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 50th overall selections.

