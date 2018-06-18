Pacers to Hold Sixth Pre-Draft Workout on Tuesday, June 19

The Pacers will hold their sixth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft on Tuesday, June 19 at the St. Vincent Center.

The six players scheduled to participate in workouts are Rawle Alkins (Arizona), Marcus Derrickson (Georgetown), Arnoldas Kulboka (Lithuania), Kelan Martin (Butler), Elie Okobo (France), and Theo Pinson (North Carolina).

The 2018 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 23rd and 50th overall selections.

