Pacers to Hold Seventh Pre-Draft Workout on Wednesday, July 21

The Pacers will hold their seventh pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday, July 21 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center.

Wednesday's workout group includes Chris Duarte (Oregon), Sam Hauser (Virginia), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Cam Thomas (Louisiana State), Ziaire Williams (Stanford), and McKinley Wright (Colorado).

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).